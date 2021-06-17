CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 452 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 221,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.