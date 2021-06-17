CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.