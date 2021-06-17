CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Workhorse Group worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

