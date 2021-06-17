CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

