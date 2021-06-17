CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CI Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

