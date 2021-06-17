Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 249,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 56.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 707,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,768,000 after buying an additional 254,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 972,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.