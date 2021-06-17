Choate Investment Advisors Has $46.11 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.