China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

China Yuchai International stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $718.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

