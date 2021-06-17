China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “
China Yuchai International stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $718.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
