China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CXDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 65,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,779. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

