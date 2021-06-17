Chin Hu Lim Sells 5,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KLIC stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

