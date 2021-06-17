Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

