Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.