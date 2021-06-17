Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 31,522 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

