Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 31,522 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
