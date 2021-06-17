Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 77,689 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

