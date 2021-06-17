Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128,814 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 840,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.