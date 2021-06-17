Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

