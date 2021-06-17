Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

RRD opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.