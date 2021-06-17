Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

