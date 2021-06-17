Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 63,955 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,955 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Zendesk worth $107,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,364,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,633 shares of company stock worth $21,974,517. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.