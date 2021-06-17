Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 83,960 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $113,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenable by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

