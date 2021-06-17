Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 67,450 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Omnicell worth $79,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Omnicell stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

