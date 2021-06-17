Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $93.78 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $93,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

