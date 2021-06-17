Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 575,390 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,295,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OM opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,221,032.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

