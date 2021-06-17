CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.30

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.30 and last traded at C$111.23, with a volume of 29597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.50.

Several analysts have commented on GIB.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.56.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.26. The stock has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.