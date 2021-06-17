CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.09.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
