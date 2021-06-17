CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.09.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.