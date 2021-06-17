Cerity Partners LLC Sells 688 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $448.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.26. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

