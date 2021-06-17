Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Shares of BLL opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

