Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

