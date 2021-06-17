Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

A number of analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

