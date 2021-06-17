Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $86.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $89.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,167. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

