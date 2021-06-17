Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at $80,542,646.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,002 shares of company stock worth $281,108. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

