Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%.

CNTG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

