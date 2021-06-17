Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.46.

CVE traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.97. 6,855,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$24.15 billion and a PE ratio of -44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

