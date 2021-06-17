CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

CX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $24,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

