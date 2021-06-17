CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
CX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $24,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
