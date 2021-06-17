CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 20,200 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$67.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

