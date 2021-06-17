CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

CTT opened at $11.83 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $578.53 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

