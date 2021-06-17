Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 119,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,461. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

