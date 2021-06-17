Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castellum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

