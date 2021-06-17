CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,882. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

