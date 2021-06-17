Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.07. 15,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.29 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

