Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,753 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.26. 22,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,400. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

