Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 29,733 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.07. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,895. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

