Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 27,839 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.24. 169,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,607. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

