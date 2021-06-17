Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

