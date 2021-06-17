Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

CARR stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.