Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

