Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

