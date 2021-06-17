Carlson Capital L P Takes $3.43 Million Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 344,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

