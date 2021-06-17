Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 216,543 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 216,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.26% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,819 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.