Carlson Capital L P Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

